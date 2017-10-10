Boston-Area Robotics Company Wins $100M Army Contract
Endeavor was one of several companies that bid on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II contract, or MTRS Inc. II, and with the win, secures its fourth major government contract in the past two months. The agreement also includes an option for another $58 million worth of work, the company said.
“We are honored...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login