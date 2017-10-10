Boston-Area Robotics Company Wins $100M Army Contract

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Endeavor Robotics, which builds unmanned ground vehicles, has been awarded a $100 million contract to provide military robots to the U.S. Army, the company announced.



Endeavor was one of several companies that bid on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II contract, or MTRS Inc. II, and with the win, secures its fourth major government contract in the past two months. The agreement also includes an option for another $58 million worth of work, the company said.



“We are honored...

