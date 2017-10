L'Oreal Can't Cut Most Claims In Keratin Class Action

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- L'Oréal was unable to convince a New York federal judge Thursday to dismiss a raft of claims from a class action in which buyers of keratin shampoos and sprays say they were defrauded by false advertising, but did persuade the judge that two unjust-enrichment claims should be trimmed.



The women suing say they were fooled by Keratindose products that promised keratin but delivered none. The naturally occurring protein works to protect hair cells. The three products in question — a shampoo, a conditioner and a “renewal...

To view the full article, register now.