Apple's Top Legal Eagle Retiring, Ex-Honeywell Exec New GC
Current general counsel Bruce Sewell, who’s held the role since 2009, will retire at the end of 2017, the Cupertino, California-based Apple said. He’ll be leaving the job and its responsibility for overseeing Apple’s court fights, such as major litigation against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc., to his successor, former Honeywell executive Katherine Adams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kate to our team,"...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login