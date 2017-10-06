Apple's Top Legal Eagle Retiring, Ex-Honeywell Exec New GC

By Bryan Koenig

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc.’s general counsel is retiring and will be replaced by a former Honeywell senior vice president and GC, the phone and computer titan announced Friday.

Current general counsel Bruce Sewell, who’s held the role since 2009, will retire at the end of 2017, the Cupertino, California-based Apple said. He’ll be leaving the job and its responsibility for overseeing Apple’s court fights, such as major litigation against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc., to his successor, former Honeywell executive Katherine Adams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate to our team,"...
