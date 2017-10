Pipeline Co. Says Subclasses Are Too Big In Oil Spill Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Plains All American Pipeline LP on Thursday urged a California federal judge not to certify an oil industry subclass and a property owner subclass in a suit over a May 2015 oil spill near Santa Barbara, saying the court was correct when it earlier had denied certification of those classes.



The company filed an opposition to a renewed bid for certification of a subclass of residential owners and residential property lessees of within a half mile of beaches that were affected by the spill and a...

To view the full article, register now.