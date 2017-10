St. Joseph’s Nurses Get Initial OK For $42M ERISA Deal

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Nurses with New Jersey’s St. Joseph’s Healthcare System won preliminary court approval for a $42 million settlement of claims that the system underfunded their pension plan — a deal that was reached after the U.S. Supreme Court said church-affiliated entities are exempt from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.



U.S. District Judge John Michael Vasquez gave the initial nod to the settlement, which the nurses say would reduce the plan’s alleged underfunding by half, and he scheduled a final fairness hearing for March 2018. St. Joseph’s...

