Biotech Firm Can Arbitrate Patent Row At AAA, Chancery Says

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Friday ordered a Finnish renewable resources company to arbitrate its patent dispute with a Pennsylvania-based biotechnology startup before the American Arbitration Association, rejecting use of the International Chamber of Commerce despite the companies' agreeing to that venue too.



Finnish company UPM-Kymmene Corp. and Renmatix Inc. had entered into two agreements in 2013 to explore potential collaborations involving certain technology related to renewable fuels that Renmatix developed. The first agreement, which was bilateral, contained a clause stipulating that disputes would be arbitrated...

