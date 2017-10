Atty Indicates Willingness To Settle Suit Against Cuneo Gilbert

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Attorney Preetpal Grewal indicated a willingness Friday to settle her Manhattan federal court suit against her former employer Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP, which began as a sweeping national-origin bias complaint but has been pared down to a spat over her employment agreement.



U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, Grewal and the defense appeared amenable to settlement talks Friday. Judge Abrams also expressed a desire to pair Grewal, who ducked sanctions after failing to appear for a recent court date, with pro bono counsel.



"That would be...

