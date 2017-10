Heckler & Koch Can't Pause Orbital's $27M Army Deal Suit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. defense contractor Orbital ATK Inc.’s $27 million dispute with Heckler & Koch GmbH over a U.S. Army contract won’t be paused while the German arms manufacturer appeals the Eighth Circuit in an effort to have the case arbitrated, a Minnesota federal magistrate judge said Friday.



Following U.S. District Judge David S. Doty’s Sept. 8 decision partially denying Heckler & Koch’s bid to stay the dispute and force arbitration, the German gunmaker sought to stay all proceedings pending its appeal of Judge Doty’s order. U.S. Magistrate...

