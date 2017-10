NJ Justices’ Construction Ruling May Bog Suits Down

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the time limit for suing over construction defects begins the moment the first flaw is discovered will protract such litigation with more discovery and hearings as lawyers scramble to determine who knew what and when they knew it, some experts said.



The justices’ Sept. 14 decision, which overturned a lower court’s finding that The Palisades at Fort Lee Condominium Association Inc.’s March 2009 lawsuit against a bevy of contractors and developers was filed in time, remanded the matter...

To view the full article, register now.