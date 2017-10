Fiat Chrysler Wins DQ Of Atty In Defective Car Suit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has disqualified the attorney representing a driver who is accusing Fiat Chrysler of manufacturing a defective vehicle, saying that the driver failed to respond to allegations that the attorney previously defended FCA.



U.S. District Judge Manuel L. Real on Thursday said that driver Jose Maldonado Tapia didn’t file an opposition to FCA’s request to disqualify his counsel Victor L. Block of Block Law Group for an alleged conflict of interest, and consequently granted FCA’s request for disqualification. The automaker alleged that Block...

To view the full article, register now.