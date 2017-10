Baker Botts Argues Privilege For Docs In $50B Yukos Row

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP and one of its partners told a D.C. federal judge Friday not to revive efforts by a group of former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders to launch discovery against them related to the investors’ appeal of more than $50 billion in arbitral awards, reiterating that the request raised privilege issues.



The shareholders — Hulley Enterprises Ltd., Yukos Universal Ltd. and Veteran Petroleum Ltd. — asked Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell last month to rethink her decision rejecting their bid to issue subpoenas...

