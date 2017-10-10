Honeywell Unveils Plans To Spin Off Pair Of Businesses

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc. revealed plans Tuesday to spin off its homes product and ADI global distribution business and its transportation systems business, following a strategic portfolio review that came amid pressure from an activist hedge fund.



Honeywell said the separation of the businesses, which together account for annualized revenue of about $7.5 billion, into two separate, publicly traded companies is expected to be tax-free to its investors.



The spinoffs come following a “rigorous portfolio review” that evaluated “every Honeywell business,” Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell president...

To view the full article, register now.