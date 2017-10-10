Contractor CEO Guilty Of Selling Flimsy Trucks To Military
William R. Whyte was found guilty of three counts of major fraud, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of false claims for allegedly knowing that the company had failed to meet the protective requirements established in federal contracts for armored trucks manufactured for Iraqi officials.
“We are extraordinarily disappointed in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login