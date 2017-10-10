Contractor CEO Guilty Of Selling Flimsy Trucks To Military

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal jury found the CEO of now-defunct Armet Armored Vehicles guilty of fraud and false claims Monday in a suit over roughly $6.4 million in federal contracts for armored trucks in Iraq.

William R. Whyte was found guilty of three counts of major fraud, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of false claims for allegedly knowing that the company had failed to meet the protective requirements established in federal contracts for armored trucks manufactured for Iraqi officials.

“We are extraordinarily disappointed in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Armet Armored Vehicles, Inc. et al


Case Number

4:12-cr-00021

Court

Virginia Western

Nature of Suit

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular