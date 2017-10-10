Contractor CEO Guilty Of Selling Flimsy Trucks To Military

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal jury found the CEO of now-defunct Armet Armored Vehicles guilty of fraud and false claims Monday in a suit over roughly $6.4 million in federal contracts for armored trucks in Iraq.



William R. Whyte was found guilty of three counts of major fraud, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of false claims for allegedly knowing that the company had failed to meet the protective requirements established in federal contracts for armored trucks manufactured for Iraqi officials.



“We are extraordinarily disappointed in...

To view the full article, register now.