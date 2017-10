Justices Won't Hear Calif. Tribal Boundary Appeal

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to a quick win awarded to members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes' tribal court and tribal counsel in a case over a non-Native-American’s eviction from contested reservation land.



The high court rejected a petition for writ of certiorari from Roger French, who has argued that the tribes lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate eviction proceedings relating to his leasehold on the California side of the Colorado River because his lot wasn’t part of the Colorado River Indian Reservation....

