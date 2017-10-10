Trump's Clean Power Plan Repeal Will Face Legal Gantlet

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday took the first step to unwind former President Barack Obama's signature climate change action by formally proposing to repeal the Clean Power Plan.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule rests on the argument that the Obama-era EPA didn't have the Clean Air Act authority to issue the rule curbing greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, and it doesn't contemplate a replacement rule.



It’s sure to be challenged in court once it's finalized. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Massachusetts...

