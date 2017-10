Texas Atty Hit With $120K Fee Award In Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A disbarred Texas lawyer is on the hook for more than $120,000 in legal costs and fees accrued by a newspaper company he accused of defaming him in stories following a state Supreme Court finding of fraud in a $3 million Ford Motor Co. settlement.



McAllen attorney Mark Cantu, who lost his license last year for misconduct in an unrelated case, sued The Monitor, a McAllen newspaper, parent AIM Media, a reporter and others in 2015 over two articles from the previous year he said falsely...

