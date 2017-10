Muhammad Ali TM Owner Sues Fox Over Super Bowl Video

Law360, Chicago (October 10, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the rights to the identity of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali hit Fox Broadcasting Co. with a $30 million lawsuit in Illinois federal court on Tuesday, claiming that a promotional video shown before the 2017 Super Bowl used images of Ali and his story without its authorization.



The suit, filed by Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC, claims that Fox’s three-minute lead-in to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots used video footage of the late boxer, audio of his voice...

