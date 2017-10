High Court Weighs 30-Day Deadline For Federal Appeals

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday considered whether a procedural rule setting a 30-day limit on extensions for filing appeal notices can deprive circuits of jurisdiction when litigants miss the extended deadline, or whether courts can make exceptions to this time limit in certain circumstances.



The justices wrestled with the question during oral arguments in a case Charmaine Hamer brought against her former employer Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago Inc., a nonprofit neighborhood revitalization organization, and Fannie Mae.



In her November certiorari petition, Hamer had asked...

