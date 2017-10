Mistrial Declared In Case Alleging Asbestos In J&J Talcum

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Tuesday cut short a trial on a woman’s allegations that she developed mesothelioma from using Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder products, declaring a mistrial because the woman mentioned the much-litigated connection between J&J’s talc and ovarian cancer during her testimony on Friday.



Attorney Chris Panatier of Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett PC told Law360 on Tuesday that his client had said during her testimony that she'd stopped using talcum powder products because she'd heard rumors it was causing ovarian cancer. (AP) Before the...

