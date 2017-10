Pa. Man Admits To Kickback Scheme Involving Navy Contract

Law360, San Jose (October 10, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A purchasing manager for a U.S. Navy military parts subcontractor in Philadelphia who allegedly accepted $150,000 in cash kickbacks from a machine shop supplier pled guilty Tuesday in New Jersey federal court to conspiring to defraud the United States, according to prosecutors.



Christopher Sanchirico, 55, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, faces up to five years in prison under a plea deal reached with the federal government, according to court records. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.



An assistant purchasing manager for an unidentified company in...

