Whistleblower Asks 7th Circ. To Save Hastert Lobbying Suit

Law360, Springfield (October 10, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An associate of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert who filed and subsequently lost a whistleblower suit against the politician for allegedly misusing government funds blasted Hastert’s bid to toss his Seventh Circuit appeal on Monday, saying the ex-lawmaker fails to show how the appellate court lacks jurisdiction.



Hastert, who recently completed a prison sentence for unrelated charges stemming from an alleged sexual abuse hush money case, had last month asked the Seventh Circuit to stay his former friend J. David John’s appeal in a case...

To view the full article, register now.