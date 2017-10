Internet Device Frenzy Leaving Security Gaps, Officials Say

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- From smart TVs to Wi-Fi lightbulbs, the market for internet-connected devices rewards what’s new and cheap, not necessarily what has good data security, officials from the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Commerce warned Tuesday at a conference on the fledgling “internet of things.”



Neil Chilson, the FTC’s chief technologist, explained that the current structure of the internet of things market offers companies few economic incentives to build products with robust cybersecurity protections to safeguard against malware like botnets, which take over a network of internet-connected...

