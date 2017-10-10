Reed Smith Signs Sports Insurance Recovery Expert

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP said Tuesday it has added sports and entertainment insurance specialist Richard C. Giller as a partner in its Los Angeles insurance practice.



The former Polsinelli PC shareholder will bring more than 30 years of experience to Reed Smith’s insurance recovery practice, including unique experience with professional sports clients, according to a press release by Reed Smith.



“Richard is an exceptional fit for Reed Smith,” David M. Halbreich, the firm’s insurance recovery group leader, said in the release. “He is a strong advocate for...

