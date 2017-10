Ex-Katten Muchin Atty, Prosecutors Submit Revised Juror Q's

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney about to face trial for allegedly helping his then-client Martin Shkreli defraud the pharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc. told a New York federal judge on Monday that they’ve agreed with prosecutors on a six-part questionnaire for potential jurors to answer.



In addition to asking jurors to describe any health, financial, family or scheduling concerns they have, the questionnaire submitted to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto would ask what jurors know about Shkreli and attorney Evan Greebel and...

