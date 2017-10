Turkish Banker Wants Out Of Iran Sanctions Case Or Own Trial

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a Turkish banker accused of helping gold trader Reza Zarrab lie to banks to dodge U.S. sanctions on Iran, told a New York federal judge on Monday that prosecutors are trying to nail him on charges that they lack the authority to bring.



Atilla is one of eight people accused of helping arrange transactions to prop up Iranian institutions that were hurt by U.S. trade restrictions related to that country’s nuclear program. Although Zarrab failed to convince the court that his alleged conduct...

To view the full article, register now.