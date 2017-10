Mass. Jury Awards $4M For Woman’s Post-Childbirth Death

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state jury awarded $4 million in a suit accusing doctors of failing to provide a 36-year-old woman with proper medical care, which caused her death shortly after she gave birth to a healthy child, the family’s attorney said.



Following a four-week trial and four days of deliberation, the Norfolk County jury found on Oct. 5 that Dr. Shobha Sikka, an obstetrician-gynecologist, breached the standard of care and proximately caused the death of Marie Gabriel-Gelin, who died in 2008 just hours after undergoing a successful...

To view the full article, register now.