Hi-Tech To Pay $40M In Sanctions In FTC Labeling Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday ordered Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. and three individuals to pay $40.1 million in compensatory sanctions for allegedly violating an injunction in a Federal Trade Commission suit.

The sanctions stem from the Federal Trade Commission's suit alleging Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its executives made unfounded claims about weight-loss products. (Law360) U.S. District Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. said the supplement maker, its CEO Jared Wheat, Senior Vice President Stephen Smith and Dr. Terrill Mark Wright, who endorsed certain products, violated permanent injunctions...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Federal Trade Commission v. National Urological Group, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:04-cv-03294

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Charles A. Pannell, Jr

Date Filed

November 10, 2004

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular