Hi-Tech To Pay $40M In Sanctions In FTC Labeling Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday ordered Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. and three individuals to pay $40.1 million in compensatory sanctions for allegedly violating an injunction in a Federal Trade Commission suit.



The sanctions stem from the Federal Trade Commission's suit alleging Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its executives made unfounded claims about weight-loss products. (Law360) U.S. District Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. said the supplement maker, its CEO Jared Wheat, Senior Vice President Stephen Smith and Dr. Terrill Mark Wright, who endorsed certain products, violated permanent injunctions...

