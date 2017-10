Judge Slams Hilton Coupon Settlement In False Ad Action

Law360, San Jose (October 11, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday refused to sign off on a Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. deal to settle claims it misled 10,000 prospective timeshare customers with vouchers it refused to accept at certain properties, saying the coupon offered to class members doesn’t remedy out-of-pocket cash damages.



U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar asked for additional briefing from the parties, saying plaintiff Timothy Elder needed to provide the court with “justification for compensating class members with new [Hilton] certificates instead of money.” Elder’s putative class action alleges...

