Harvey Weinstein Taps Glaser Weil Partner After Firing

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has hired Glaser Weil’s Patricia Glaser to represent him in his fight with The Weinstein Co. after it fired him Sunday following numerous claims that the producer has a history of sexually harassing women, according to media reports Tuesday.



Glaser, a named partner at Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP, previously represented Conan O'Brien in his suit against NBC after being let go from "The Tonight Show" and an AT&T executive allegedly fired for sending racist text messages.



She will not...

