Atty, Ex-Inmates Seek Class Cert. In Call Recording Suit

By Steven Trader

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The attorney and former inmates suing Securus Technologies Inc. for allegedly recording their private phone conversations without permission asked a California federal judge Tuesday to certify a class whose state privacy law rights were equally violated.

Former San Diego County detention facility inmates Juan Romero and Frank Tiscareno and criminal defense attorney Kenneth Elliott say their California Invasion of Privacy Act case against Securus is well-suited for class treatment, considering there’s at least 123 known potential class members and likely many more, considering there was an...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Romero et al v. Securus Technologies, Inc.


Case Number

3:16-cv-01283

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Jeffrey T. Miller

Date Filed

May 27, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

