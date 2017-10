NJ Judge Challenges Theory Under Menendez Bribery Trial

Law360, Newark (October 11, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey federal judge presiding over the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida ophthalmologist on Wednesday challenged the validity of the stream of benefits theory underlying the case in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark McDonnell decision, foreshadowing a potential blow to the government.



U.S. District Judge William H. Walls questioned whether McDonnell permits longstanding theory that a quid pro quo may be established when alleged bribes are made to retain a public official's services on an as-needed basis without each...

