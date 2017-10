5 Questions Looming Over Latest Round Of NAFTA Talks

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The effort to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement is veering into contentious territory during this week's fourth round of talks as the U.S. toys with ambitious proposals to overhaul the deal's rules on investment arbitration, cars and withdrawal that will be keeping observers on their toes.



A day before the weeklong fourth round of NAFTA negotiations began outside Washington, D.C., longtime trade liberalization backer and U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue called out the Trump administration for its "unnecessary and unacceptable" new proposals, injecting...

