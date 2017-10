Rocket Fuel To Pay $3.2M To End Stock-Drop Suit Over Bots

Law360, San Francisco (October 11, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday approved Rocket Fuel Inc.’s $3.15 million deal to resolve a putative shareholder class action alleging the online advertising platform pumped its stock by lying about its ability to block value-draining robot traffic, saying the per-share amount is “probably sufficiently fair” since she'd shot down most of the suit's claims.



During a hearing in Oakland, California, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton recalled that she had dismissed most claims from the consolidated action in December 2015, leaving alive only claims related...

To view the full article, register now.