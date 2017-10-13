Alston & Bird Adds Ex-Hughes Hubbard Int'l Arbitration Pros
Alexander Yanos, who joined as co-leader of the firm’s international arbitration and dispute resolution team, and Carlos Ramos-Mrosovsky both arrive from Hughes Hubbard, where where Yanos co-chaired the firm’s treaty arbitration practice. Both started Wednesday in Alston & Bird's New York office, which has added more than nine partners in less than a year.
The duo's work has included some...
