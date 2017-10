Waymo Wants Uber's Autonomous Car Source Code For Trial

Law360, San Francisco (October 11, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- With a trade secrets trial less than two months away, Waymo on Monday asked a California federal judge to make Uber Technologies Inc. hand over its self-driving car source code, saying it wants to compare it to code allegedly stolen by former Waymo employees.



Waymo said the request was spurred by information in a recently proffered due diligence report prepared for Uber in March 2016 ahead of its acquisition of OttoMotto LLC, an autonomous vehicle startup founded by ex-Waymo engineer Anthony Levandowski. That report was the...

