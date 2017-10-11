Trump Names Kirstjen Nielsen As DHS Secretary

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will nominate Kirstjen Nielsen, the White House principal deputy chief of staff, to head the Department of Homeland Security.



White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Deputy Chief of Staff Kirstjen Nielsen walk across the South Lawn of the White House in August. Nielsen was nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. (AP) Nielsen would assume the leadership role from Elaine Duke, the acting homeland security secretary. Duke took over the post left vacant...

