Jury Awards $8.1M In Retaliation Case At Hanford Nuke Site

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Washington state jury awarded $8.1 million on Tuesday to a worker fired from a prime contractor on the Hanford site cleanup, finding it was retaliation for complaints of sexism, according to the plaintiff's lawyer.



The jury awarded $6 million for emotional harm and $2.1 million in back pay to Julie Atwood, fired Sept. 19, 2013, from her job as a project manager of environmental regulatory and waste management at Mission Support Alliance, a prime contractor for the massive Department of Energy cleanup at the 586-square-mile...

