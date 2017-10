9th Circ. Hears Round 3 In Northstar Suit Over Schwab Fund

Law360, San Francisco (October 11, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Northstar Financial Advisors Inc. went before the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday for its third appeal in a putative class action claiming Charles Schwab Corp. broke its own rules for making risky bond-fund bets, arguing that a lower court erred in finding the class claims were barred by the federal Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act.



Northstar attorney Robert C. Finkel of Wolf Popper LLP said U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ignored the investment advisory firm's complaint when she ruled that the suit was based on allegations that...

To view the full article, register now.