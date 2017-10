Yahoo Says Men Were Fired Based On Poor Work, Not Gender

Law360, San Jose (October 11, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Yahoo Inc. urged a California federal judge Wednesday to toss two former managers' suits claiming they were fired for being men, saying poor performance rankings backed their ouster, while the men’s lawyer countered female executives manipulated the review system to justify the wrongful terminations.



Yahoo attorney Melinda Riechert of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP told the court that there is no evidence backing the claims brought by Greg Anderson and Scott Ard.



"They were poorly performing employees,” Riechert told U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins. “There's...

