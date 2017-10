Uber Rides Referral Fee Suit Into Arbitration

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. successfully forced a driver's breach of contract suit into arbitration on Wednesday when a California judge found that a driver, who claims Uber underpaid him millions of dollars in referral fees, had accepted an arbitration agreement.



Uber sought to compel arbitration with Aaron Halliburton, who claimed Uber failed to pay him millions of dollars in driver and rider referrals that he solicited through a website he created, idrivewithuber.com. The tech giant based its motion on a provision in an agreement Halliburton signed when...

