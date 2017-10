Rose's Sex Assault Defense Became 'Slut Shaming,' Accuser Says

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The woman who accused NBA star Derrick Rose and his two friends of sexual battery told the Ninth Circuit that a California federal judge’s rejection of valid evidence coupled with the allowance of superfluous evidence resulted in “slut shaming” and biased the jury, which found that Rose was not liable in a civil trial, according to the appeal unsealed Tuesday.



The Los Angeles woman referred to as “Jane Doe” said that U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald should not have allowed Rose’s team to testify about...

