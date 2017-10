Contract Suit In Wells Fargo Data Row Sent To Arbitration

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge on Wednesday ordered a contract dispute between Wells Fargo Advisors LLC and former Managing Director Gary Sinderbrand into arbitration, keeping in place an injunction preventing Sinderbrand from disseminating further any customer information that the financial firm inadvertently turned over in response to a subpoena.



Sinderbrand on Tuesday attempted to close out the case, filing a terse notice of discontinuance of the suit, which alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment. At a hearing on Wednesday, Well Fargo objected to the...

