Fitbit Heart-Rate Monitor Row Pushed To Arbitration

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Fitbit Inc. scored a partial win Wednesday in a proposed class action that accused the company of selling faulty fitness watches when a California federal judge sent the dispute to arbitration after finding the consumers couldn’t claim they lacked the sophistication to understand the contract.



Although U.S. District Judge James Donato denied Fitbit’s motion to stay or dismiss the claims of Robb Dunn, the only plaintiff who opted out of the terms of service agreement, he agreed an arbitrator should decide whether the other 12 named...

