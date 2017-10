Dealers Seek To Pause 26 Lawsuits Against Auto Parts Makers

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A group of automobile dealers suing more than 120 auto parts manufacturers in 26 separate lawsuits over alleged price-fixing asked a Michigan federal judge Wednesday to pause their cases until they receive payments from a wave of settlements in the multidistrict litigation.



Group 1 Automotive Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Van Tuyl Group LLC and Major Automotive Companies Inc., which collectively own dealerships selling at least three dozen vehicle brands, said that 110 of the 121 defendants had agreed that a temporary stay would best preserve...

To view the full article, register now.