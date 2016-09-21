7th Circ. Won't Grant Cert. To Union Fee Challengers

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday upheld a district court’s denial of class certification to a group of home health care workers challenging union fees charged to nonmembers, saying there was no evidence of a common class injury.

The panel affirmed a 2016 ruling by U.S. District Judge Manish Shah, calling the workers' First Amendment arguments in their case against the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois & Indiana “shaky” and saying the class certification request was fatally wounded by potential conflicts between class members who oppose...
Case Information

Case Title

Theresa Riffey, et al v. Bruce Rauner, et al


Case Number

16-3487

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

September 21, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

