Ex-Herrick Feinstein Atty Gets 2 Years For Tax Evasion

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Wednesday sentenced a former Herrick Feinstein LLP tax partner to two years in prison for tax evasion and attempting to impede an IRS investigation, saying there was "no substitute" for prison time in the case.



Harold Levine, formerly of Herrick Feinstein, pled guilty in June to two counts of an indictment that alleged he and Florida accountant Ronald Katz diverted more than $3 million in fees that should have gone to Herrick Feinstein and hid the money from the...

