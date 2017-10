Trio Of Pharma Cos. Fight Post-Trial Bids In $1B Patent Row

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Three pharmaceutical companies involved in a $1 billion patent infringement suit over a quality control test for a generic blood thinner contested each other’s dueling bids for post-trial relief Wednesday — including judgment or a new trial — after a jury found the patent was infringed but the claims were nonetheless invalid.



Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz Inc., which alleged the patent infringement, argued that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' request for a ruling that it hadn’t infringed U.S. Patent Number 7,575,886 does not reflect the evidence that was presented at...

