Deutsche Says It Can Fund Defense From Disputed Trusts

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. on Tuesday urged a New York federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging that it’s improperly dipping into 10 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts it oversees to pay for its defense in a separate suit brought over its handling of those same trusts.



The plaintiff behind both cases is Royal Park Investments SA/NV, which holds certificates in the trusts and which has spent the past three years locked in litigation with Deutsche Bank over the bank’s alleged failure to fulfill...

To view the full article, register now.