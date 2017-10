Six States Request Halt Of 3rd Travel Ban

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Several states asked a Washington federal court Wednesday to lift the stay of proceedings in a suit challenging President Donald Trump’s initial travel ban and order a temporary restraining order preventing the most recent iteration of the ban from going into effect this month.



Though the states had agreed to await the outcome of a challenge to the travel ban before the U.S. Supreme Court, they argued Wednesday that circumstances have changed, requiring them to amend their complaint and seek emergency relief against the third ban,...

