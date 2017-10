Toyo To Pay $11.4M To End Auto Parts Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. will pay $11.4 million to settle automobile dealers’ claims in multidistrict litigation alleging it colluded with automotive manufacturers, marketers and sellers to fix prices for certain rubber parts, according to a Michigan federal court filing Thursday.



Attorneys for the auto dealers and Japanese tire and rubber products company Toyo filed a motion seeking preliminary approval from the court on the $11.4 million settlement, saying it’s a solid deal.



“The settlement agreement here is the result of lengthy negotiations between counsel...

